Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,164. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $356.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $343.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.74.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

