Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Has $381,000 Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,030 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 104.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $45,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,458,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,417,876. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,623 shares of company stock worth $11,429,183 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

