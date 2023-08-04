Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Announces Earnings Results

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $323.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Encore Capital Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ECPG stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.91. 337,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 1,040 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total transaction of $50,637.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,441.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

