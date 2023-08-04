EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Shares Acquired by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) by 131.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in EngageSmart were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESMT. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in EngageSmart by 134.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart Price Performance

ESMT stock remained flat at $17.18 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 142,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,178. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.16 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at EngageSmart

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.62 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 6.97%. Research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 2,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $40,553.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,414.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 2,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $40,553.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $291,414.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $66,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,315.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,753. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum began coverage on EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EngageSmart

EngageSmart Profile

(Free Report)

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.