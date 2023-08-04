Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4725 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47.

ENI Stock Performance

ENI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.09. 202,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,850. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.05. ENI has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.21.

Get ENI alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ENI by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ENI by 1,303.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in ENI by 3,614.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About ENI

E has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup started coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

(Get Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.