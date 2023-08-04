Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Entergy updated its FY23 guidance to $6.55-$6.85 EPS.

Entergy Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,016. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.99. Entergy has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on ETR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.