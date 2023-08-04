Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Entergy updated its FY23 guidance to $6.55-$6.85 EPS.

Entergy Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $3.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,016. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $122.46.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

