Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $518,000 Stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from $16.00 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

MAG Silver Price Performance

Shares of MAG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 551,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $17.02.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

