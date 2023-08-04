Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Enviri (NYSE:NVRIGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $520.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.43 million. Enviri had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

NVRI stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.97. 884,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,132. Enviri has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

