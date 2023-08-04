Enzyme (MLN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.18 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Enzyme token can currently be purchased for about $18.63 or 0.00063663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $44.09 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,369,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,366,188 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme (MLN) is an Ethereum-based token for the Enzyme platform, designed for on-chain asset management. MLN is used to pay platform usage fees and incentivize participants. The Enzyme platform is a DeFi protocol that enables users to establish, manage, and invest in decentralized on-chain investment vehicles. It was created by Mona El Isa and Reto Trinkler to simplify and democratize finance. The MLN token plays a crucial role in maintaining and operating the Enzyme platform, with some fees stored in the Enzyme treasury to fund future development.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

