Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading Down 6.6%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) dropped 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 1,119,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,121,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.10 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.
