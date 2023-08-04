Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading Down 6.6%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) dropped 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 1,119,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,121,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.10 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 11.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,347,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,669,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,642,000 after buying an additional 235,219 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,135,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,346,000 after buying an additional 1,302,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,005,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,779,000 after buying an additional 968,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,626,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,265,000 after buying an additional 149,383 shares in the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

