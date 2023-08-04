Equities Analysts Set Expectations for STERIS plc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of STERIS in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STE. Stephens raised their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

STE stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.30. The company had a trading volume of 73,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,116. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.65 and a 200 day moving average of $201.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in STERIS by 4.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in STERIS by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 1.6% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 154.10%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

