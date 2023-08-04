ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) PT Raised to $85.00

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s current price.

ESAB has been the subject of several other reports. CL King began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ESAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ESAB in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

Shares of ESAB stock traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $71.16. 243,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,195. ESAB has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $73.36. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $720.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.13 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ESAB will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESAB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 62,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 44,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,980,000 after acquiring an additional 365,109 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,580,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ESAB by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

