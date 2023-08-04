Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $187.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 13.43%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

NYSE:ETD traded up $4.98 on Thursday, reaching $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,226. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $903.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 45.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

