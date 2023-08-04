Ethernity Chain Market Capitalization Tops $50.10 Million (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $50.10 million and $83,284.05 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00005722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethernity Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethernity Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

