Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). 828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 63,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Europa Metals Stock Down 7.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.90.

Europa Metals Company Profile

Europa Metals Limited is involved in the exploration for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Toral project located in the province of Castilla y León, northwest Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

