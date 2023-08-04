EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EVEX. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVEX traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $8.43. 51,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,372. EVE has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that EVE will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in EVE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EVE by 240.5% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of EVE during the second quarter worth $448,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of EVE by 55.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in EVE during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

