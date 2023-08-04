eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.04

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.04 and last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 457938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on eXp World in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on eXp World from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 467.49 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $850.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.21 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 581,380 shares in the company, valued at $14,557,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,557,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,984,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,744,370.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 660,000 shares of company stock worth $12,691,000. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the second quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 313.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 87.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

