F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) Shares Down 1.2%

F3 Uranium Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.41. 1,141,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,530,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$143.91 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.74.

F3 Uranium Corp. operates as a uranium project generator and exploration company. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 38 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 40,986 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 81 claims and 57,131 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

