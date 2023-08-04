FantasyGold Trading 24.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a market cap of $3.19 billion and approximately $673.46 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.87 or 0.00078437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The official website for FantasyGold is fantasygold.co. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 26.77092754 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $9,671,207.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

