Fei USD (FEI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $93,917.62

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00003361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $33.97 million and $93,917.62 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,096,185 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,837,468 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,096,185.41866397 with 34,837,468.01889148 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97545808 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $67,406.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

