Fetch.ai Market Cap Achieves $166.18 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000692 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $166.18 million and $16.50 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00042969 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00029559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013895 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 820,988,894 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

