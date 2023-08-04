FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Short Interest Down 7.6% in July

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 25,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
FGI Industries Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ FGI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.79. 4,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,498. FGI Industries has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $17.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.
FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. FGI Industries had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, analysts expect that FGI Industries will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.
