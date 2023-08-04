Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is Capital Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,402 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,616 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9,488.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,165,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,589,000 after buying an additional 2,143,402 shares during the period.

FBND stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.90. The company had a trading volume of 453,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,247. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $48.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

