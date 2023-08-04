Financial Review: KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) & BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) and KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.9% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of KVH Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of KVH Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and KVH Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology -102.53% -55.88% -29.50% KVH Industries 19.62% 1.18% 0.94%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KVH Industries has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BlackSky Technology and KVH Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 5 0 3.00 KVH Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50

BlackSky Technology presently has a consensus target price of $3.13, indicating a potential upside of 71.70%. KVH Industries has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.05%. Given BlackSky Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than KVH Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlackSky Technology and KVH Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $65.35 million 3.92 -$74.17 million ($0.60) -3.03 KVH Industries $138.88 million 1.20 $24.10 million $1.53 5.59

KVH Industries has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology. BlackSky Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KVH Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KVH Industries beats BlackSky Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company's Spectra AI software platform processes a range of observations from its satellite constellation and external data sources, including imaging, radar and radio frequency satellites, environmental sensors, asset tracking sensors, Internet-of-Things (IoT) connected devices, internet-enabled narrative sources, and a variety of geotemporal data feeds. It offers a range of services comprising object, change, and anomaly detection; site monitoring; analytical solutions; develops and delivers launch vehicles, satellites, and payload systems; and engineering services. The company's products and services are used in national and homeland security, supply chain intelligence, crisis management, critical infrastructure monitoring, economic intelligence, and other applications. BlackSky Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers TracVision, a satellite television system for vessels and vehicles; TracNet, an integrated hybrid two-way communication terminal with VSAT, 5G/LTE, and shore-based Wi-Fi; KVH ONE, a global hybrid communication network supporting Internet, VoIP, content delivery, and other; TracPhone, a two-way VSAT-only satellite communications system; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; NEWSlink, a maritime news delivery service; SPORTSlink, a sporting content delivered; TVlink, a television programming delivered; MOVIElink, a movie distribution; MUSIClink, a music and karaoke delivered; CommBox, data management software for maritime communications; and KVH OneCare, a services and support for TracNet and TracPhone systems. The company sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, distributors, and service providers, as well as to manufacturers of vessels, maritime equipment, and vehicles. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

