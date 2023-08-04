First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Update

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 63.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth $131,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
