First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stake Lessened by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 163,500 shares during the period. First Solar makes up about 2.8% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.74% of First Solar worth $171,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in First Solar by 172.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.38. 1,446,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,769. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.62 and its 200-day moving average is $193.03. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.36 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,288,566.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,090 shares of company stock valued at $15,113,272 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSLR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.62.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

