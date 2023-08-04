First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Down 6.1% in July

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:FAD opened at $106.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.29. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $88.65 and a 52 week high of $109.74. The stock has a market cap of $175.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10.
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1134 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.