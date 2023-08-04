First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Down 6.1% in July

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FAD opened at $106.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.29. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $88.65 and a 52 week high of $109.74. The stock has a market cap of $175.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1134 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $4,522,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 34,194 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 20,440.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

