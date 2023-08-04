Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Fiverr International updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Fiverr International Trading Up 17.7 %

Shares of NYSE FVRR traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,119. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 727.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 29,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiverr International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FVRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

