Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.19-4.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.05 billion. Flowserve also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$2.00 EPS.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 987,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,143. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.68 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,840,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,041,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,015,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,741,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,429,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

