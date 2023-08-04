Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.10, but opened at $36.78. Fluor shares last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 771,208 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Fluor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,402,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,184,000 after buying an additional 1,415,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,501,000 after buying an additional 210,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fluor by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,904,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,581,000 after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fluor by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,479,000 after purchasing an additional 392,788 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Stock Up 16.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.84, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.