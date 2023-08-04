Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Raised to $13.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its target price increased by Daiwa Capital Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on F. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.42.

Shares of F traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.89. 48,297,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,430,387. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

