Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Gap Down to $74.10

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $74.10, but opened at $66.01. Formula One Group shares last traded at $73.03, with a volume of 12,812 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Formula One Group Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.42 million. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 18.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Formula One Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

