Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Acquires 1,154 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

IWD traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $161.76. The company had a trading volume of 518,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,179. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $164.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

