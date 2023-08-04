Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,771. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $210.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

