Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 70.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 33,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 126.4% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 36,852 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 122.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 25,921 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,448,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,558,721. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

