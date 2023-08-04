Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 221 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.31. 231,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,574. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.78 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.069 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

