Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 777 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $86.11. The company had a trading volume of 628,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,942. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.63. The stock has a market cap of $98.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.