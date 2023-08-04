Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Forward Air has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Forward Air has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Forward Air to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FWRD stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $110.34. 176,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,304. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). Forward Air had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $402.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FWRD. Raymond James lowered their target price on Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Forward Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.