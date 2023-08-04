Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Short Interest Down 7.9% in July

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.55. 241,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 82.53 and a quick ratio of 82.53. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin BSP Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 2,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 389,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

