Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Short Interest Update

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 326,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FBRT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.55. 241,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,678. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 82.53, a quick ratio of 82.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Insider Activity at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

