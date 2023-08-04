Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Sells 2,623 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,154,000 after acquiring an additional 828,749 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,450,000 after acquiring an additional 608,288 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.22. 1,572,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.27. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $286.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

