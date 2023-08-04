Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Trading 6.5% Higher

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.01 and last traded at $18.95. Approximately 285,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,263,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FYBR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. 500.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

