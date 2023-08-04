Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Issues Earnings Results

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Frontier Group Trading Up 0.4 %

ULCC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. 304,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.02. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 23,800 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $185,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,152.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 23,800 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $185,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,152.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 70,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,240.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 722,090 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,693. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 120,090 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. 500.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna downgraded Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

