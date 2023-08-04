FY2023 EPS Estimates for Biohaven Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Biohaven in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.01) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.53). The consensus estimate for Biohaven’s current full-year earnings is ($4.86) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biohaven’s FY2024 earnings at ($5.35) EPS.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14).

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Biohaven

Biohaven Price Performance

BHVN stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 70,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,778. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72. Biohaven has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $26.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.