FY2023 EPS Estimates for Celsius Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Celsius in a report released on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CELH. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.20.

Celsius stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.60. 125,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,083. Celsius has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $157.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.00.

In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $50,000,040.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,876,814.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 373,176 shares of company stock valued at $52,736,563. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

