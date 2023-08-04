G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target Cut to $14.00

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.11. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.11. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 146.16% and a negative net margin of 87.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 60.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 792,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 44,703 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

