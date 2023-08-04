Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,063.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,024,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,739,000 after buying an additional 4,792,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $129,106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,425.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,237,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,439,000 after buying an additional 1,155,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GLPI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,323. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $55.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 99.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

