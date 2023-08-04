GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GENK) Quiet Period To End on August 7th

GEN Restaurant Group’s (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 7th. GEN Restaurant Group had issued 3,600,000 shares in its public offering on June 28th. The total size of the offering was $43,200,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During GEN Restaurant Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GENK. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get GEN Restaurant Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GENK

GEN Restaurant Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

Shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. GEN Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group stock. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of GEN Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

About GEN Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.