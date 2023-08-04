Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Down 7.8% in July

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 819,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $132,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,384.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,519,000. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 60.2% during the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 27,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after purchasing an additional 385,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNK shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 3.6 %

GNK traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,431. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $619.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

